INDIANAPOLIS - Just to play for a state championship demands that every break for an entire season go your way. To play your way into your second title game in consecutive years is almost a miracle in itself.
Unfortunately for Argos, Providence got one more break to go their way and kept the Dragons from claiming a second straight state 1A soccer title by a final of 2-1.
"As upset as I am right now it really was a great game, 2-1, two teams fighting hard," said Argos coach Todd VanDerWeele. "It stinks that we were on the wrong side of that. I'm proud of our kids. They didn't give up. It just wasn't our day today."
