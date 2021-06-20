PLYMOUTH — While the community showed its support for the Rockie football program on Friday one of its best players showed up to give some support as well.
The annual Rockie football auction on WTCA was a huge success with over $10,000 being raised for the program through bids on items donated by many local businesses.
"We can't thank our community enough," said Plymouth head coach John Barron. "This (auction) has become a community event, led by our team Mom, Darlene Derifield, and a plethora of parents that have been working for the last month to put this all together. There are not enough thank you's we can give."
While the auction was in full swing Plymouth head coach John Barron showed up with former All-American running back Pete Buchanan who went on to be a starter at the University of Notre Dame.
See the story in The Pilot News.