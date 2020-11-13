LYNN HAVEN, FL - A member of a familiar family to Plymouth sports fans will be coming "home" for his college baseball career.
Jaden Rudd, currently a senior at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida has signed a letter of intent to play his college baseball at the University of Notre Dame next season. He sports a career batting average of .351 and hit .467 in a COVID limited last season. On the mound, he is 9-2 on his career with an ERA of 2.55.
Jaden's father, Jason, and his uncle Ned Jr. were both three-sport athletes at Plymouth High School and a big part of the success of Plymouth baseball in their year's on the diamond.
