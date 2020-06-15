PLYMOUTH - Local bowlers rejoice.
After nearly three months of silence, Quick’s Lanes in Plymouth is ready to roll and reopened Sunday - complete with coronavirus precautions in place.
“We’re itching to go,” said owner Tim Quick. “I really don’t know how it’s going to go initially. People are habitual. They are out of the habit of bowling. There may be some skepticism too.”
The lanes could have opened last Friday after Governor Holcomb’s announcement Thursday to move up the date for Phase 4 of Back on Track Indiana by two days (which allows for bowling alleys to open among other things), but Quick’s stayed with the original restart date of June 14.
“It was kind of late announcement,” added Tim Quick. “We had already set up our employees schedules for the 14th on and everyone had made other plans for last Friday and Saturday so we just said, ‘Let’s open on Sunday as planned.’”
And they did, but as with all business re-openings during the coronavirus pandemic, some slight modifications were made in the name of health safety.
“We are only using nine lanes (instead of the 18),” Quick said about one of the social distancing adjustments. “We will also limit groups to five per lane. If you have a group larger than that, you’ll need to use two lanes.”
Another slight change includes having those who use a house ball to leave it at the ball machine when play is completed and a staff member will pick it up as part of the thorough cleaning done after each round. Quick estimates a 15-minute time block will be needed to clean each lane area before another group takes over.
See the whole story in The Pilot News.
