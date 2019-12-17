BREMEN - If only you could carry points over from a previous game.
Just five days after a 57-point explosion in a 20-point win over top 20 South Bend Saint Joseph, scoring became a chore for the Bremen High School girls basketball team when it faced another ranked Class 3A team Tuesday night.
Led by a pair of tall senior post players and quick guards on the perimeter, No. 11 NorthWood was able to hold the 19th-ranked (Class 2A) Lady Lions down until finally scoring enough themselves for the 30-22 victory at the Lions’ Den.
“We never got anything established offensively,” said Bremen head coach Alex Robinson, whose team came in riding a five-game winning streak. “We couldn’t get anything off the dribble. We couldn’t probe their defense. We’ve had a few games like this where they pack it in and cut off the drive and we have not been able to get people in the right spots; definitely something we have to improve on.”
Despite the offensive woes, Bremen led 15-14 heading to the fourth quarter, before the Lady Panthers scored 16 in the final eight minutes to finally pull away from the Lady Lions for their sixth straight win.
Erin Coffel’s three-pointer to start the final frame gave Bremen a four-point lead, but NW went on a 9-0 run, then after a Coffel drive, added another 7-0 spurt. Haylie Rodriguez added one last field goal to finish the Bremen scoring, but that pair of fourth-quarter, two-point field goals were the only buckets that were not 3s for the Lady Lions. They also connected on 6-of-10 from the foul line.
Coffel was held well below her 19 ppg average, finishing with seven points before fouling out. Ellia Foster led Bremen in scoring with nine and accounted for almost all of the team’s dozen points by intermission.
“(Ellia’s) one that has stepped up this year,” Robinson said of the sophomore guard. “She had a couple of good looks on 3s and at one point had all nine of our points. We try to move her around as much as we can. She kept us afloat in the first half. I was glad to see her step up early in the game.”
It was just 8-6 NW after one quarter, then neither team scored for over six and a half minutes of the second before back-to-back 3s by Foster and Rodriguez to end the period giving Bremen a 12-10 lead at the break.
NorthWood post Maddy Payne scored four of her eight points during the third quarter and fellow forward Kate Rulli scored five of her eight in the fourth.
“We knew that they had two skilled and aggressive six-footers and defending that is not our strength, but we have played well against some bigs in our zone this year,” added Robinson. “Having two of them is difficult to contend with. We were able to get (Rulli) in foul trouble and that helped, but when they had both of them in the fourth quarter, that’s tough to defend.”
Bremen resumes NIC play Friday night at Mishawaka as the first game of a girl/boy varsity doubleheader.
• NORTHWOOD 30, BREMEN 22
At Bremen
NORTHWOOD: Kendall Miller 1 2-2 5, Alea Minnich 2 2-2 6, Karlie Fielstra 0 0-0 0, Regan Hartman 0 1-2 1, Emma Martz 0 0-0 0, Bre Wise 1 0-0 2, Maddy Payne 4 0-1 8, Kate Rulli 3 2-4 8. TOTALS: 11 7-11 30.
BREMEN: Bailey Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Katie Moyer 0 0-2 0, Ellia Foster 2 3-4 9, Dellenira Duran 0 1-2 1, Erin Coffel 2 2-2 7, Haylie Rodriguez 2 0-0 5. TOTALS: 6 6-10 22.
Score by quarters
NWood 8 10 14 30
Bremen 6 12 15 22
3-pointers: Bremen 4 (Foster 2, Coffel, Rodriguez), NorthWood 1 (Miller). Fouls (fouled out): Bremen 16 (Coffel), NorthWood 11 (none)
Records: Bremen 8-5 (5-2 NIC), NorthWood 10-2 (3-0 NLC)
JV score: Bremen 29, NorthWood 24