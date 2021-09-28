PLYMOUTH - Plymouth had the quality, but NorthWood the quantity. Barely.
It turned out the quantity was just one as the Lady Panthers made a lone free-kick goal hold up against the Lady Rockies, to win 1-0 in Northern Lakes Conference high school girls soccer action at the Kindt Soccerplex Tuesday night.
The NLC rivals came in having played six common opponents this year with each having the same result (losing to the same teams, defeating the same teams and both tied Northridge). NorthWood had won six of its last seven games overall though, while Plymouth had alternated between a win and loss in its previous six contests.
The Lady Rockies controlled the first half of this one, outshooting the Lady Panthers 8-4 with two of NorthWood’s attempts coming in the last minute, but the game was tied 0-0 at halftime.
“I think we dominated with possession and build up, especially out of the back and into the midfield third,” said Plymouth head coach Josh Martin. “They have a stout back four and its hard to get behind them. They like to keep it close and have not given up many goals all year.”
See the story in The Pilot News.