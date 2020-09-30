One of the landmark events for high school sports is Senior Night. Usually, this involves the current senior athletes, but sometimes all senior participants for that season are recognized on the same night.
Occasionally, the festivities take on an interesting twist when a program has just one upperclassman to honor. Plymouth’s boys tennis (Drew Harrell) and volleyball (Miranda German) are two recent examples where this has happened.
Locally, another interesting situation has occurred this fall involving a single athlete, but this time it’s the case where that one athlete is the whole program.
For Culver’s Aleksander Stacy and LaVille’s Elle Lemberis and Kyle Walker, practice has been done solo. No team cheers before races or matches. No team dinners before an event. How long will the end-of-the-season banquet last? Ten minutes? Safe to say social distancing has not been a problem.
Stacy is the Culver cross country team. He has run since 6th grade and has stuck it out even after others have left the program - either due to disinterest, graduation or as a transfer to Culver Academy. Now it’s just he and his coach, who happens to be his mom, Tina.
Lemberis was the lone golfer for the LV. There never was a team score, but she competed in every match. The sophomore’s season just ended at sectionals with an 18-hole score of 110. Lemberis had a third-place finish at the Hoosier North Athletic Conference championships and was a first team All-HNAC selection.
