BREMEN - It was a battle between speed and strength and this time speed won.
Led by the swift senior Lewellen twins, Bremen’s football team became the latest victim of the powerhouse program from Pioneer, losing to the third-ranked Panthers, 30-14, in the Class 2A Sectional 34 championship game at Bunge Field Friday night.
Only four teams have come out ahead of Pioneer in the last six years and the Panthers showed why behind their superior speed from the running back position to end the 13th-ranked Lions’ season.
“Our kids played their tails off, played hard and played physical,” said Bremen head coach Jordan Leeper. “When you give up a couple of big plays, that hurts you, but I’m proud of how our guys fought. Pioneer is a well-coached team and they are going to be a tough out. They are solid.”
