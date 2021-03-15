triton reional

Tyson Yates heads for the basket for two of his game high 19 points

 Photo by Bev Haramia
 BOURBON - After some anxious moments early on, third-ranked Kouts eventually solved Triton’s defense and used a huge offensive rebounding advantage to win the Class 1A Regional 13 championship, 56-42, at the Trojan Trench Saturday night.
“Disappointed, obviously,” said Triton head coach Jason Groves. “They have a lot of athleticism at every position and they took advantage of their size. They are a good team. There were better than us Saturday. I felt like we didn’t give it our best shot, didn’t play as well as we are capable, but a big part of that was Kouts.” 
 

