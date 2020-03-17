Reichard

GOSHEN - Northridge went unbeaten in the NLC basketball season at a perfect 7-0 record and that unblemished mark also came with six first-team members on this year's all-conference squad and a seventh as a member of the honorable mention squad.

Northridge coach Scott Radeker was also named NLC Coach of the Year.

Plymouth junior Jake Reichard made first-team honors for the NLC and freshman Easton Strain took a spot on the honorable mention squad.

2019 – 20 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year:

Scott Radeker (Northridge)

All NLC basketball 2020

First team:

Alex Stauffer - Northridge

Sam Smith - Northridge

Carter Stoltzfus - Northridge

D’Arjon Lewis - Elkhart Memorial

Braxton Miller - Elkhart Memorial

Trent Edwards - NorthWood

Ben Vincent - NorthWood

Luke Adamiec - Warsaw

Blake Marsh - Warsaw

Drew Hogan - Goshen

Jake Reichard - Plymouth

Austin Miller - Wawasee

Honorable mention:

Zaven Koltookian - Concord

Cam Knepp - Northridge

Brandon Brooks - Elkhart Memorial

Easton Strain - Plymouth

Zack Barker - Goshen

Ethan Hardy - Wawasee

Final Standings

Northridge 7-0

Elkhart Memorial 5-2

NorthWood 4-3

Tie Warsaw 4-3

Plymouth 3-4

Tie Wawasee 3-4

Goshen 2-5

Concord 0-7

