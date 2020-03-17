GOSHEN - Northridge went unbeaten in the NLC basketball season at a perfect 7-0 record and that unblemished mark also came with six first-team members on this year's all-conference squad and a seventh as a member of the honorable mention squad.
Northridge coach Scott Radeker was also named NLC Coach of the Year.
Plymouth junior Jake Reichard made first-team honors for the NLC and freshman Easton Strain took a spot on the honorable mention squad.
2019 – 20 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year:
Scott Radeker (Northridge)
All NLC basketball 2020
First team:
Alex Stauffer - Northridge
Carter Stoltzfus - Northridge
D’Arjon Lewis - Elkhart Memorial
Braxton Miller - Elkhart Memorial
Trent Edwards - NorthWood
Ben Vincent - NorthWood
Luke Adamiec - Warsaw
Blake Marsh - Warsaw
Drew Hogan - Goshen
Jake Reichard - Plymouth
Austin Miller - Wawasee
Honorable mention:
Zaven Koltookian - Concord
Cam Knepp - Northridge
Brandon Brooks - Elkhart Memorial
Easton Strain - Plymouth
Zack Barker - Goshen
Ethan Hardy - Wawasee
Final Standings
Northridge 7-0
Elkhart Memorial 5-2
NorthWood 4-3
Tie Warsaw 4-3
Plymouth 3-4
Tie Wawasee 3-4
Goshen 2-5
Concord 0-7