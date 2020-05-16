Smith
GOSHEN - The Northern Lakes Conference announced its Academic All-NLC members from the Class of 2020. From Plymouth High School, honorees are Mary Kate Flynn (basketball), Erin Renneker (volleyball, tennis), Avery Christy (volleyball, swimming, tennis), Kyla Heckaman (gymnastics, tennis), Hugh Smith (tennis, swimming), Alaina Clady (volleyball, basketball, tennis), Andie Kizer (soccer), Olive Stanton (tennis), Fernanda Cortes (cheer, tennis) and Alexa Orozco (cheer, tennis).

