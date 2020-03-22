GOSHEN — Yesterday's announcement from the Indiana Department of Education and correspondence from the IHSAA has given local schools more direction on how spring sports season can proceed.
Northern Lakes Conference AD’s met by video conference Friday morning to determine the spring sports season schedules. While this situation is fluid, the current plans for the Northern Lakes Conference spring sports are:
Baseball/Softball — Seven game season between May 11 and May 22 to determine NLC champion.
Boys and Girls Track & Field — On May 9, Concord will host a meet for all NLC boys teams and Goshen will host a meet for all NLC girls and Goshen Relays teams so that varsity runners can get seed times. The NLC meet will be held at Goshen on May 12, and be the sole factor in determining the NLC champion.
Girls tennis — No change to schedules. The NLC tournament will be held as scheduled May 13-15 and be the sole determining factor for the NLC champion.
Golf — No change