slide

LaVille catcher Karson Quinn awaits the throw as North Judson’s Damien Frasure starts his slide.

 Pilot Photo/Ron Haramia

LAKEVILLE - Two of the top-3 baseball teams in the Hoosier North Athletic Conference started their two-game, two-day miniseries Thursday as second place LaVille hosted first place North Judson at Lancer Field.

Tags

Recommended for you