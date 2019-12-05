LAKEVILLE - The new-look Lancers came through again.
Last year’s LaVille boys basketball team scored in bunches with the long ball. The mad bombers of Jared Beehler, Luke Beehler and Rilye Cox are gone now though, so this year’s Lancers rely more on defense, steals, tips, and free throws - with the occasional three-pointer mixed in - and that recipe was enough to pull away from Bremen late, 47-40, at Dale E. Cox Gymnasium Thursday night.
“I’m proud of our guys because Bremen is a nice team,” said LaVille head coach Michael Edison, whose squad moves to 2-0 on the young season while the Lions are now 1-1. “It was just a grind-it-out type of game.”
LV led by just one, 35-34, with under four minutes to play, but collected on 10 free throws while in the bonus situation while outscoring the Lions 12-6 during that span. Jimmy Fischer scored nine of his 11 points in the final period, including a 5-for-6 effort from the charity stripe.
“We had several key plays down the stretch including Jimmy’s baseline-strong move, then those free throws,” Edison said of the senior forward who also snagged nine rebounds.
Leyton Czarnecki had four of his 10 points in the last quarter, including a 3 to start the final eight minutes. Connor Wieczorek was 4-of-6 from the line in the fourth period and 7-of-10 for the game to finish as the third player in double digits with a game-high dozen.
“Czarnecki maybe didn’t think he did his best because he didn’t score like he’s capable of, but he did some nice things for us,” continued Edison. “Austin Dove did some good things for us. It’s nice to have guys find a way because it could go either way in a close game like that.”
The Lancers were regularly in the Lion passing lanes in the first period, leading to multiple turnovers and subsequent layups. Bobby Good had six of his nine points during that span as the home team built an early 13-8 first-quarter lead.
“We had deflections that led to easy layups,” said Edison. “That got us going. We knew they had a couple of guys that could stroke it from outside.
After Carson Miller nailed two treys in the first period for Bremen, Reece Willis and Tony Hardin added a pair in the second as the Lions knotted the score at 20-all by halftime.
LV scored five straight to open the third frame, but Hardin had a triple and dunk to help Bremen close to 30-27 heading into the final period.
Miller led the Lions in scoring with 11 points, followed by Hardin’s 10. Although outshot from distance (7-3), the Lancers had a 14-3 edge from the foul line.
Bremen travels to Union Mills to take on South Central Saturday while LaVille heads to Argos next Tuesday night. LaVille won the JV game Thursday night.
• LAVILLE 47, BREMEN 40
At Lakeville
BREMEN: Reece Willis1 2-2 5, Tony Hardin 4 0-1 10, Zach Czarnecki 1 0-0 2, Trevor Devine 0 0-0 0, Grant Devine 2 0-0 6, Ty Feldman 1 0-0 2, Connor Hundt 2 0-0 4, Carson Miller 4 1-4 11. TOTALS: 15 3-7 40.
LAVILLE: Connor Wieczorek 2 7-10 12, Leyton Czarnecki 4 1-5 10, Bobby Good 4 0-0 9, Austin Dove 2 1-4 5, Alex Coleman 0 0-2 0, Tommy Goze 0 0-0 0, Jimmy Fischer 3 5-6 11. TOTALS: 15 14-27 47.
Score by quarters
Bremen 8 20 27 40
LaVille. 13 20 30 47
3-pointers: Bremen 7 (Miller 2, Hardin 2, G. Devine 2, Willis), LaVille 3 (Wieczorek, Czarnecki, Good). Fouls (fouled out): Bremen 20 (Hardin, Feldman), LaVille 15 (Good)
Records: Bremen 1-1, LaVille 2-0