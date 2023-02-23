Ellery

Kadyn Ellery and Plymouth's Pilgrims enter sectional action on Tuesday at LaPorte.

 Pilot Photo/Kathy Hall

Sectional games for the 113th annual IHSAA boys basketball state tournament begin next Tuesday, Feb. 28. The pairings were announced Sunday and area teams will play at four different sites over all four classes. In all, 401 teams statewide will be competing with 397 games taking place over 26 days, culminating with four state championship games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on March 25.

