The baseball world is mourning the loss of Tommy Lasorda, who passed away Thursday night at the age of 93.
The passing of the Hall of Fame manager who was part of the Dodgers organization for an amazing 71 years hit a deep place in my heart as well. I was born in Southern California and lived there during my early elementary school years, then later for about 10 years as an adult which included the Dodgers’ World Series championship of 1988. I know around northern Indiana a boy’s first pro baseball game is seeing either the Cubs or White Sox. For me, it was a Dodgers game when I was six and I was fortunate to make numerous trips after that. Dodger Stadium is a cathedral to me.
My late grandmother on my dad’s side lived almost her whole life in the Los Angeles area and was a HUGE fan. One year we got her an official Dodgers jacket for Christmas and she claimed it was her favorite gift ever. Lasorda always said he bled Dodger Blue and no doubt my grandma and I did too.
Lasorda was the keynote speaker for the Marshall County United Way kickoff in front of a packed crowd at Swan Lake back in 2005. Even then, at the age of 78, he was making over 100 speaking engagements and appearances for various charities, private groups and military personnel. If you see any old videos of Lasorda during his managing days, he didn’t always use the best language, but on the speaking circuit he was a mixture of stand-up comedian, businessman and motivator. (My wife complains to me, ‘You love baseball more than me.’ I say, ‘Sure, but I love you more than basketball and baseball.’ OR A Cubs fan prays to God asking if the Cubbies will win the World Series again (this was pre-2016) and God says, ‘Sure, but not in my lifetime.’)