ARGOS — Argos Varsity boys basketball coach Gordon Mosson was honored for hitting an Indiana coaching milestone.
Argos' win last Saturday over Hammond Gavit was the 450th career win for the head coach. The win puts the Argos mentor at 12th on the all time list of current coaches--a list which numbers over 400 coaches.
Mosson began his head coaching career at John Glenn where he won a record ten Bi-County titles and is in his 6th year with the Dragons. Last year's Argos squad was 22-5 and Regional Runner-Up, and this year the boys are 12-9 with one game to go before Sectional play.
Argos Athletic Director Jon Alcorn presented Mosson with a plaque and read player quotes in a ceremony before the Dragons' last home game.