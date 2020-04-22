PLYMOUTH - What do you get when you combine a yoga ball, drumsticks, and a 5-gallon bucket?
That may sound like the start of a joke, but it isn’t, nor is the answer: a cardio drumming fitness class.
If the weather allows, you’ll find a group of anywhere between 15-25 people led by Cindy Lamberson at Plymouth’s River Park Square on Water Street practicing social distancing, but also armed with minimal equipment getting a maximum workout while having fun doing it.
“When we met indoors (before World War C, aka the coronavirus pandemic) I had to teach two classes three times a week because there were so many people coming,” said Lamberson, who owns the nutrition club Rockin’ Healthy located across the street from River Park Square.
Rockin’ Healthy has been at its current location for a year and a half and the cardio drum class has been meeting regularly for about 14 of those months.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said participant Kim Gainer. “This class gets me out and it gets me out of my comfort zone. I wasn’t sure about the cardio part of it, but it’s intense. I’ve made new friends too.”
The 55-minute class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:15 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 7:30 a.m. when the weather is nice. The cost is just $2 per class, per person. If the weather is poor, the class is livestreamed on Facebook.
“People don’t always want to commit to a long term deal like at a fitness center,” added Lamberson. “They can come and go here. We provide the equipment, but some people bring their own. A lot of people don’t like the gym atmosphere either. This class gives that no judgment feel, a woman empowering thing, (but men are welcome too). You can bring your kids. There is also a class that’s just for kids. We do a class for the Marshall County Development Center. This class is not for an exclusive group. We want it to be for everybody to get some exercise, be healthy and live an active lifestyle. You can do it at your own fitness level and not feel like you are out of place.
“We still make sure everyone is at least six feet apart from each other. I’ll have them lay down on the ground and stretch out and as long as they cannot touch the bucket next to them, they are far enough apart. We bleach the yoga balls, buckets and sticks before the people get them and after every class.”
Lamberson’s enthusiasm and energy level are contagious.
“For the cardio drumming class, you don’t legally need a license to teach it,” she said. “It’s just a passion for it. I needed something outside healthy shakes and teas to impact the community.”
Everyone signs a waiver that if they get hurt they are coming under their own will similar to a typical exercise class at a gym.
“You get good support and encouragement from the other people in the class and from Cindy,” said participant Jordan Hall. “I had no confidence, but I’ve lost 24 pounds. This class has definitely helped me. I wanted to be active and I love how it makes me feel. You are constantly moving.”
So if you are looking for a new workout, cardio drumming might be worth a try. No joke.
