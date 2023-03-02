PLYMOUTH – Swan Lake Resort is seeking players for the Monday Night Men’s League. This is a weekly nine-hole, 2 man team league teeing off between 4:30-5:30 p.m. and will utilize all four courses of Swan Lake Resort.
