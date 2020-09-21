PLYMOUTH — It wasn't for lack of effort or opportunity but Plymouth's Lady Rockies came away from a home NLC match with Concord with a 1-1 tie.
In the end, it was a game of missed opportunities as Plymouth had a multitude of shots that just missed or were turned away by Concord keeper Kendal Swartout. Her ability to change the field on goal kicks and punts were also a big positive for Concord.
"They have a great keeper and she saves them," said Plymouth coach Stephanie Ferch. "Her returns are big and powerful and that's an advantage for them that's for sure."
See the story in The Pilot News