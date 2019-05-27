PLYMOUTH - A two run third would be all Mishawaka would need to take a win over Plymouth for their second straight sectional title by a final of 3-0.
It became a game of who could capitalize on opportunities, as Mishawaka could only mount two real scoring threats against Plymouth starter Jesus Luva who, while not overpowering, kept the Cavemen off balance and off of the bases for most of the game. Three straight singles in the third resulted in just two runs as Luva walked one in — his only walk of the game — and gave up a sacrifice fly.
Mishawaka added an insurance run in the fifth when a two out double, followed by an error pushed an insurance run across the plate. Luva would give up just six hits in the game and strike out four.