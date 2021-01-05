PLYMOUTH — Comfortable with chaos, Michigan City's Wolves were able to cause enough of it to walk away from Plymouth with a mid-week 59-50 win.
While Michigan City led most of the game, they never were able to run away from the Pilgrims as Plymouth fought back to single digits with three minutes to play. It was at that point the Wolves were able to take their attacking defense to another level and take home the win.
"I'm very proud of our kid's effort," said Plymouth coach Ryan Bales. "Our goal going in was to play with some enthusiasm and some passion, and it allows us to compete. I never for one moment questioned our competitiveness and our fight. In some of our other games earlier in the year, I'm not sure we showed the fight we are showing right now."
