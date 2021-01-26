MISHAWAKA - In the marquee match-up of the night for area high school boys basketball, Class 3A No. 7 Mishawaka Marian defeated Glenn, 43-34, in Northern Indiana Conference action Tuesday.
The Falcons, riding the school’s best early record in decades and on the heels of winning its third straight Bi-County Tournament, had the Knights on red alert.
“Glenn is a well-coached, real disciplined team. We knew it would be tough to score,” said Marian head coach Robb Berger.
But it turned out the other way around as the Falcons struggled to get on the board against the Knights’ long and athletic roster.
“They took it to us,” said Glenn head coach Travis Hannah. “We couldn’t find a way to score a basket; frustrating for sure.”
