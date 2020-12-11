MISHAWAKA — It was not one that you would write home about as Plymouth took one on the chin at Mishawaka Marian by a final of 64-43.
The pressure defense of the Knights was too much for the Pilgrims as the full court trap forced 21 turnovers in the game, 12 in the first half, and allowed Marian to get baskets in transition and run out to a big first-quarter lead that they would never relinquish.
"They are very well-coached, they play hard,” said Plymouth head coach Ryan Bales. "It’s tough to simulate things in practice but the bottom line is that we are just challenging our group to step up and fight."
