ARGOS - In Indiana high school basketball, one milestone stands out. Senior guard Sam Manikowski hit a pair of free throws right before the half of the Dragons game with South Central to score his 1000th career point.
The son of Joe and Lauri Manikowski, Sam has been a four-year letter winner in basketball. Last year he shared the MVP award as the Dragons were 22-5 and Regional runners-up.
The senior guard was also a four-year letter winner and co-MVP in soccer and started on defense for the Dragon's Class A State Champions this fall.