LaVille’s Lincoln Hulsey cleared a height of 14’8” to win the pole vault.

 Pilot Photo/Rudy Marquez

WARSAW - On Thursday it was the boys turn to try and qualify for the high school state track meet. A top-3 finish in an individual event or relay would do the trick and send those to the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex on the campus of Indiana University on Friday, June 2.

