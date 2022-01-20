LAKEVILLE - The two-time defending champs are back in the finals, but it certainly was not easy.
An inspired LaVille High School team gave Bremen a scare, but the Lady Lions were able to overcome an early 13-point deficit to defeat the Lady Lancers, 42-37, in the Bi-County Tournament girls semifinals Thursday night at Dale E. Cox Gymnasium.
Bremen advances to Saturday night’s championship game where it will play Northern Indiana Conference foe New Prairie, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. Bremen won the last two Bi-Co titles played (’19, ’20).
