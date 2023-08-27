LAKEVILLE - There were many story lines ahead of the meeting between Class 1A No. 11 Triton and 2A No. 9 LaVille at Lancer Field. Pre-game hype suggested it would be a dogfight.
With this being the final season for these two Hoosier North Athletic Conference combatants, both teams have been in the early-season conversation to win the league.
Then there was also a pair of first-year head coaches calling the shots on the sidelines - Zach Whittaker pacing for the Trojans and Jeff Kaiser roaming about as the Lancer boss.
This game also has its share of quality players ready to make big plays.
All of the hype played out, as the Lancers used a 58-yard touchdown run by junior running back Cody Allen and a late safety to pick up the 22-16 HNAC victory in high school football last Friday night.
Both teams like to utilize the running game, which was evident throughout the encounter.
Whittaker's squad put together scoring drives a bit more methodical to reach the end zone. Meanwhile, Kaiser's club reached paydirt a bit quicker.
LaVille got a fine 32-yard punt return by Cody Allen to put them near the red zone. Allen finished a short, three-play drive by romping 10 yards to the endzone. He was able to break free following a pair of blocks from Erik Bedock and Michael Good. Lucas Plummer added the point-after for a quick 7-0 LHS lead.
On its second series, Cole Shively and the Trojan offense scored after a 15-play drive that involved five different THS players making contributions. Jayden Overmyer finished up the final five yards, zipping to the endzone for a TD. Shively added the PAT and the score was tied at 7-7 early in the second quarter.
Both teams forced and took advantage of a turnover on the next drive. First, Allen picked off Shively deep in LaVille territory. Then, almost as quickly, Overmyer scooped up a fumble to give the ball back to the Trojans. After a five-play drive, Overmyer crossed the goal line from five yards out. The PAT failed, but the visitors held a 13-7 lead with 2:36 left before halftime.
Not to be outdone, Plummer and the Lancer offensive unit went into its two-minute drill.
Facing a 3rd-and-1 from the Triton 42, Plummer tossed the ball up for tight end Michael Good to complete a 27-yard pass, setting up the ball inside the red zone. Two plays later, Allen took the ball up the middle for the final seven yards and his second TD of the game. The kick failed and the teams headed into the locker room tied at 13-all.
At the start of the third quarter, LV’s Allen pulled away down the left side of the field to the pylon and a 58-yard TD. Plummer added the kick to put the Lancers up 20-13.
A 15-play Triton drive then ended with a Shively 40-yard field goal to narrow the gap to 20-16 with 2:14 left in the third quarter.
Both teams had the ball three times in the fourth quarter, with a safety being the lone points scored to increase LaVille's lead to 22-16. The Trojans had the ball with 1:06 left in the game, but the LaVille defense pressured Shively into three incomplete passes and an intentional grounding penalty to close the game.
Shively led the Trojan rushing attack with 86 yards on 19 carries, Shively finished with 60 yards on 12, and Overmyer had two carries for two touchdowns. Allen paced the Lancer offense with 140 yards on 23 carries.
Triton moves to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in HNAC play. The Trojans will play host to Caston on September 1. LaVille improves to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in loop action. The Lancers will play host to Pioneer, also on September 1.
LV - Cody Allen 10 run; Lucas Plummer kick
T - Jayden Overmyer 4 run; Cole Shively kick
T - Overmyer 5 run; kick failed
LV - Allen 7 run; kick failed
LV - Allen 58 run; Plummer kick
LV - Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
Comp-Att-Int. 3-11-1 3-5-1