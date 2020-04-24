LAKEVILLE – If there is one coach in the Pilot News area that needed a break this spring it was LaVille’s Dan Pleninger.
Pleninger’s break though, was not caused by school buildings being closed and the cancellation of high school spring sports due to World War C (the coronavirus pandemic). The LV science teacher does not coach a spring sport, but just finished his first year of coaching back-to-back varsity sports with girls soccer in the fall, followed by girls basketball in the winter. Coaching one varsity sport is very time-consuming, but two?
“Having after school practices and games all of the time (August-February) is tough, but it is something I have done my entire life playing basketball and soccer year-round,” Pleninger said. “Honestly, it is just a habit for me at this point. Practices a lot of times are therapy for me, even though they take time and work organizing and can be stressful. They are something I always look forward to. A good practice is always a good way to fix a rough day at work.”
Speaking of rough days, the basketball season is much longer than soccer, but on top of that, wins were few for the improving Lady Lancers.
“Many people warned me about how long the basketball season was, but it didn't feel much longer than the soccer season,” he offered. “Both seasons went by too quickly for me. I am always thinking about what we need to learn before sectionals and with basketball and soccer there is so much to learn. There is a lot of nuance and hidden complexity to the game and I think that helped the seasons feel quick, knowing that there was so much to learn in such a short amount of time.”
“Our record (2-21, winning the first regular season game and the last) does not tell the true story for how our season went and for how successful we actually were,” Pleninger said in an interview for the school’s athletic website. “The girls showed a lot of improvement throughout the season, worked hard every practice, maintained a positive attitude, and did not give up on a tough season.
“Learning a new system is difficult and it takes more than one year to perfect. There are habits that you need your players to make second nature for the system to work and it takes a couple of years for that to happen. We really only got to scratch the surface with the read-and-react system this year. I felt that our play inside the three-point line improved throughout the year and was a real strength for our team. I thought we did a good job rebounding most games and we were able to improve on breaking full court pressure.
There were several key moments during the 2019-20 season though, according to the coach.
“The memorable moments for me were the games where we were able to play with a single mindset,” said Pleninger. “Jimtown (win), Culver (win), Oregon-Davis part two (loss by 18 after losing by 57 in the first meeting), and Westview (loss by seven in the sectional opener) because we were able to get a glimpse of how good this team can really be.”
The coach noted a couple of players specifically for their improvement during the season.
“Madelyn Fuchs was a player who surprised me this year,” the coach said. “She became one of our best defensively and was oftentimes assigned to the best player on the other team. MaKenna Tribbey was someone who really improved this year. Even with soccer, she always works hard and tries to enjoy what she is doing and that attitude is paying off for her in everything she is a part of. She started the season on JV but made adjustments throughout the year to improve her shooting and defensive positioning. She really worked hard to do the little things and earned her spot during the second half of the season.
“There are a lot of things that we need to work on for next season and I am really excited to get started again. I hope that we continue to speed up our tempo offensively and defensively. This last year we really learned how to get open and next year we need to improve our shooting so that we can score now that we are open.”
So, now that he had done so, would he recommend coaching two varsity sports, even if they are back-to-back seasons?
“I would say that you have to love coaching and you need quality assistant coaches,” Pleninger added. “It is exhausting and you need to be willing to put in the time, but my assistant coaches work just as hard and have helped me become a better game and player manager. Angie Dunlap has helped me every year with soccer and helped me with basketball this year. I probably wouldn't have seriously considered the basketball job without her on my staff. Steve Cox and J.T. Beehler also really helped me out this year with basketball and were great with both the JV and varsity teams. Their feedback before, during, and after games was extremely helpful and I know there is a lot to learn from them. I cannot thank my coaching staff enough and you need others supporting you if you want to coach two sports.”
When asked if he it was strange not having a practice to go to that first week after the basketball season ended it sounded like his juices were already brewing for the future when he replied, “Yes, it was a little strange, but I try to start off-season conditioning a couple of weeks after to stay in the habit.”
But now, as we all know, everything is shut down. Teaching is done online. School buildings - including the gyms and weight rooms - are locked down and everything about Pleninger’s world is different.
“It has been tough not being able to have limited practices and conditioning,” he admitted. “This time is extremely important for having a successful season, so I'm eager to get back at it and compete.
“E-learning has not been a huge adjustment for me. My classes were already using technology in the classroom for assignments almost every day. Obviously, it is tough to do hands-on labs, but there are websites with good simulations. It is not the same, but we have to adjust.”
All Pleninger can do now is plan for summer workouts - in two sports - and hope for the best.
“Right now it is tough to say what our summer schedule will look like,” he continued. “I doubt there will be many scrimmage opportunities this summer, but it will be nice to create the schedule how I want. Last summer the soccer team was practicing three times a week and the basketball team was practicing two times and had a summer league in June. It makes sense to spread things out so that there is one practice every day, but last year the basketball schedule was already in place so I had two practices on Wednesday and a practice and games on Thursday. Things worked out though. This summer it all depends on Covid-19.”
Unfortunately, we hear that last statement too much, but it sounds like Pleninger will be more than ready to jump back into his coaching double-duty.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- LV coach catching his breath
- INDOT to host virtual career fair on April 30
- ISDH announces 35 new COVID-19 deaths, updates statewide case count
- ISDH, IU partner on COVID-19 Study
- Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order To Expedite Appeals of Unemployment Insurance Claims
- Area racing fans on the edge of their seat hoping for the green flag
- INDOT: Section of U.S. 35 to close beginning May 4
- More than a walk in the park
Most Popular
Articles
- More than a walk in the park
- Plymouth's "Bobby G." gets an unexpected parade
- Bringing the gym to your home: Local classes can still be yours
- MCHD confirms 1st COVID-19 Death
- Former Pilgrim standout Mike Scott had a good design for his future
- Starke Co. Health Dept. announces two new cases of COVID-19
- Starke Co. Health Dept. reports first COVID-19 death
- INDOT: Section of U.S. 35 to close beginning May 4
- Custody, parenting time, and child support addressed in Indiana Supreme Court order
- County Commissioners extend Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28