TOPEKA – The LaVille High School baseball team gave its fans and student body another reason to celebrate Monday.
Besides the national holiday – and no school – the Lancers had a historic win for the baseball program by defeating 12th-ranked and two-time defending sectional champ Eastside, 7-0, to win the Class 2A Sectional 35 championship at Westview HS.
The victory is the fourth sectional title in school history and the first since 1991.
“I’m just so excited for these boys,” said LaVille head coach Brian Lawler. “They’ve been working so hard. They deserve this.”
The Lancers (23-5) will now play in the Whiting Regional Saturday, June 1, against the winner of the South Adams Sectional at noon.