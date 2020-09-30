Class 1A
Defending state champ Argos is the overwhelming favorite in Sectional 36 which it hosts. The second best record in the sectional belongs to Culver Community (6-2-1). The Cavaliers open with Winamac. Those two tied 0-0 on Monday and needed a shootout to decide the winner (Culver, 4-3). The winner this time will most likely face the Dragons in the final.
See the rest of our sectional soccer preview in The Pilot News
