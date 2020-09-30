Zach Truitt

Plymouth's Zach Truitt goes for the ball.

 Photo by Rudy Marquez
Class 1A
Defending state champ Argos is the overwhelming favorite in Sectional 36 which it hosts. The second best record in the sectional belongs to Culver Community (6-2-1). The Cavaliers open with Winamac. Those two tied 0-0 on Monday and needed a shootout to decide the winner (Culver, 4-3). The winner this time will most likely face the Dragons in the final.
 
See the rest of our sectional soccer preview in The Pilot News

