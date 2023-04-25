PLYMOUTH - Local radio personality Tony “The Boss” Ross was recently presented with the Excellence in Football Media Award from Indiana Football Digest at the 17th annual Griddy Awards held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
Local voice receives statewide award
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
-
