INDIANAPOLIS – Coaches will always say they don't care about preseason polls. They will tell you the only one that matters is the final one, but the Indiana Football Coaches Association still puts out a pre-season poll and some local coaches programs have received some notice from their peers.
Penn's Kingsman took their normal position in the top ten of class 6A at #6, but in 4A there is a trio of local teams in the top 20.
NorthWood heads the crew, tied for fifth with Angola. In the honorable mention list, is Culver Academy at #14 (based on the number of votes with 16). Plymouth (8 votes) is tied at #16 with Mount Vernon.
Of interest to Rockie fans, opening night opponent East Noble pulls in at #12 (16 votes). Also of interest to Rockie fans NLC foe Concord is in the honorable mention list and future NLC foe Mishawaka checks in at #9 both in the 5A poll.
In 2A a pair of local schools find themselves in the honorable mention rankings in Bremen and LaVille.
Bremen is coming off a stellar season with a semi-state run and a final #3 ranking in the polls. As enrollment continues to increase at LaVille, along with the IHSAA success factor, the Lancers have moved up from Class 1A to Class 2A. Those two teams will open the season squared off with one another on Aug. 23 at Don J. Bunge Field in Bremen.
In class 1A Triton's Trojans made the honorable mention list after a sectional title a year ago.