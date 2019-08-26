WALKERTON — Culver took an opening game win over South Bend Career academy but then fell twice to OD and Glenn in the Glenn volleyball tourney.
Culver beat SB by a 25-18, 25-19 score and fell to OD 25-12, 25-17 and Glenn by a final of 25-7, 25-11.
Alex Temme had four kills and four blocks with three service aces on the day. Megan Pearl and Luci Overmyer had six kills, Maddie Shedrow had five kills and nine assists.
LaVille also finished with a 1-2 record on the day. The Lancers lost the opening match in pool play to South Central, then bounced back to pick up their first victory of the season over LaLumiere. After a 1-1 start, LHS lost a heart-breaking two set affair to South Bend Riley.
Karly Unruh and Rebekah Beehler led the net attack with nine kills each. Medors led a strong service game for LHS with 10 aces. Sydney Coblentz and Haley Ross chipped in with four aces each on the day.
Coblentz and Jaidyn Medina had eight assists each, while Alaina Kertai and Mia Mears added five each on the day.
Natalie Gonzalez picked up 16 digs for the tournament, Medors added 12, and Kalista Lemberis chipped in with eight.