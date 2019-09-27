Rundell turns corner
Photo by Rudy Marquez

The Friday night lights provided by Mother Nature have forces the rescheduling of some weekend games around the area.

First football for Saturday:

•Plymouth will travel to Wawasee for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

•LaVille hosts Knox at 11 a.m.

•Glenn hosts S.B. Washington at 1 p.m.

•CMA will resume their delayed game at Elkhart Memorial at 11 a.m.

•Culver is at Winamac at 1 p.m.

•Bremen will be at Mishawaka Marian at 6 p.m.

•A girls soccer change from Friday night Argos girls hosting Westview was rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.

Saturday changes:

•Argos boys soccer with Andrean is cancelled and will not be rescheduled

•Argos girls soccer with Bremen at 7 p.m. will take place as scheduled.

•NLC tennis tournament finals will be moved from Concord to NorthWood.

