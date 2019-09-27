The Friday night lights provided by Mother Nature have forces the rescheduling of some weekend games around the area.
First football for Saturday:
•Plymouth will travel to Wawasee for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
•LaVille hosts Knox at 11 a.m.
•Glenn hosts S.B. Washington at 1 p.m.
•CMA will resume their delayed game at Elkhart Memorial at 11 a.m.
•Culver is at Winamac at 1 p.m.
•Bremen will be at Mishawaka Marian at 6 p.m.
•A girls soccer change from Friday night Argos girls hosting Westview was rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.
Saturday changes:
•Argos boys soccer with Andrean is cancelled and will not be rescheduled
•Argos girls soccer with Bremen at 7 p.m. will take place as scheduled.
•NLC tennis tournament finals will be moved from Concord to NorthWood.