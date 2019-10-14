INDIANAPOLIS — The 47th Annual IHSAA Football State Tournament presented by the Indianapolis Colts is set to begin Oct. 25 with first-round games in all classes except 6A which has the week off. Sectional semifinal games will be played on Nov. 1, sectional championship games on Nov. 8, regionals on Nov. 15, semi-states on Nov. 22 and the state championship games on Nov. 29-30.
The 12 teams earning a berth in the state finals will play on Thanksgiving weekend in Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, the state tournament’s presenting sponsor since 2009. The state championship games alternate each year as the Class 1A, 3A and 5A games will be played on Friday, Nov. 29 while the 2A, 4A and 6A contests are set for Saturday, Nov. 30.
Locally:
Class 4A
Sectional 18
Game 1: New Prairie at South Bend Riley.
Game 2: South Bend Clay at Culver Academies.
Game 3: Logansport at South Bend St. Joseph.
Game 4: Kankakee Valley at Plymouth.
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.
Class 3A
Sectional 25
First Round
Game 1: Hanover Central at Twin Lakes.
Game 2: Knox at Hammond Clark.
Game 3: Calumet at Hammond.
Game 4: River Forest at Benton Central.
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.
Sectional 26
First Round
Game 1: Tippecanoe Valley at South Bend Washington.
Game 2: Garrett at Jimtown.
Game 3: Lakeland at Mishawaka Marian.
Game 4: West Noble at Glenn.
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.
Class 2A
Sectional 34
First Round
Game 1: Pioneer at Lewis Cass.
Game 2: Delphi Community at Rochester Community.
Game 3: Manchester at Bremen.
Game 4: Wabash at LaVille.
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.
Class 1A
Sectional 41
First Round
Game 1: South Central (Union Mills) at West Central.
Game 2: Culver Community at Lake Station Edison.
Game 3: South Newton at North Judson-San Pierre.
Game 4: Gary Roosevelt at Winamac Community.
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.
Sectional 44
First Round
Game 1: Southwood at Churubusco.
Game 2: Northfield at Triton.
Game 3: Fremont at North Miami.
Game 4: Caston at Adams Central.
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.