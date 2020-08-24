Lions make the most of their Saturday matinee
BREMEN - Under the current coronavirus conditions nationwide, high school football teams would play under just about any circumstances.
Exhibit A would be the Bremen Lions.
After finding out their contest against LaVille was canceled late in the week, would they consider playing another team - if they could find one - even if if had to be played on a Saturday, in the middle of the day, and in extreme heat?
“For the first game of the year, it’s who cares? Let’s play,” said Bremen head coach Jordan Leeper.
And led by the play of two veterans and another pair making their varsity debuts, the Lions made the best out of the unusual season opener set up with a 21-7 victory over South Bend Saint Joseph at Bunge Field.
