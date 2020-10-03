BREMEN - It was so enjoyable the first time, why not do it again?
After winning its first sectional since 2003 last year, and with almost the same lineup returning this season, the Lions defeated Glenn, 5-0 Friday to win their second consecutive sectional championship.
"We played well tonight and we are happy to win any sectional we can win," said Bremen coach Kevin Hickman. "We have a very good junior class with four very good players and they are the core of the team. We had a good record with them even when they were freshmen."
See the story in The Pilot News.