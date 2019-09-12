PLYMOUTH — After the first half was in the books, lightning took over as Plymouth held a 3-2 lead over the Red Hawks, in a streaky first half.
Goshen had several breakaway opportunities almost from the opening kickoff and was finally able to convert for a score at the 29:48 mark when Maddie Swallow was able to get free of Plymouth defenders and get a good look at the goal, beating Abigale Lee for the first score.
Lee would redeem herself as she turned away a great Goshen scoring opportunity with an outstanding save stopping a point blank shot and after stopping that shot, turned away a rebound attempt by the Red Hawks from her knees at the 31 minute mark.
Just moments later Plymouth began to take control of the action keeping the ball in the Goshen zone and putting solid pressure on goalie Abril Diaz.
It didn’t take long from there for Julia Kinney to hit a perfect corner kick across the goal mouth and Aubrey Vervynckt got free for a wide open header into to the back of the net for the first Plymouth score.
Moments later Plymouth hit on another header for a goal as Mia Wojcik knocked a perfect pass from Amber Schrameyer into the net past Abril.
From that point on the Lady Rockies dominated play, shutting down the Goshen offensive opportunities. What balls could get through to the Plymouth zone were quickly run down by the Plymouth defense solidified by Claudia Marohn in the middle running down the quick Goshen forwards and winning some tough balls.
At 5:44 lightning struck again for the Lady Rockies as Schrameyer once again hit a solid pass to the middle that Vervynckt was able to convert into her second goal.
Goshen made good on their only other real offensive opportunity late in the half when a Plymouth defender appeared to have control of the ball, only to have Goshen’s Miriam Iturriaga somehow take it away and drive a point blank shot into the goal with just :59 to end the half at 3-2 Plymouth.
Unfortunately just as halftime was ending a 30 minute lightening delay was called by officials. IHSAA rules call for a 30 minute delay if there is lightning within a ten mile radius.
After the 30 minute break, more lightening and rain cropped up and officials called the match. The contest will be made up at a later date.