PLYMOUTH - American Legion baseball is back. The Plymouth Post 27 Diamond Spyders, comprised mostly of PHS players, will play a 16+ game schedule this summer with Bill Nixon Field as its home field.
Legion baseball makes a comeback in Plymouth
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
