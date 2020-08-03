LAKEVILLE - Challenging times have brought new challenges to someone who's used to them.
LaVille's Michael Edison has started his first year as principal at the high school in the middle of a pandemic. Just another day at the office.
"Obviously this year is presenting some new challenges," he said. "I'm excited about it. This is a great community, and there are a lot of great people to work with here. I'm looking forward to it."
Edison is a mainstay at LaVille as a very successful (182-97 record) basketball coach of over 10 years and for the last seven years as the school's assistant principal. It's a background that has helped prepare him for the new challenges.
"The opportunity presented itself and I saw it as a great opportunity," he said. "I had a lot of great mentors including Nate McKeand who was principal before me. When he went to Triton I felt prepared. He was a really good role model for me."
