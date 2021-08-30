LaVille survives OT with Triton
- By S.E. SHEARER Correspondent
-
-
- Comments
LAKEVILLE, IN. - Put in an ever changing situation all the way up until game time, the LaVille football team never backed down in its Hoosier North Athletic Conference contest against Triton at Lancer Field Friday.
This game was a dogfight from the beginning.
This rivalry started back in the Northern State Conference days and continues today as these players know each other on the field and off the field.
After battling through a scoreless regulation, Class 2A #15 LaVille found the end zone and held off Triton for a 7-0 overtime victory.
LaVille improves to 2-0 for the third straight season and will play host to Pioneer (0-2) next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
