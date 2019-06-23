PLAINFIELD — LaVille High School student-athletes joined students from across the state at the 16th annual IHSAA Student Leadership Conference held at Plainfield High School recently.
The conference spent time focusing on positive behaviors and the importance of young adults serving as role models. Student-athletes participated in a variety of activities that will equip them with leadership skills and assist school administrators in creating positive school environments within their communities. The conference also included several national keynote speakers and a college fair. Representing LaVille High School were Trynitie Cox, Leyton Czarnecki, Ayden Doyle, Jimmy Fischer, Natalie Gonzalez, and Robby Pope.
Czarnecki will represent LaVille on the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee during the 2019-2020 school year.