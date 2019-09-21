FULTON — Bigger, Faster, Stronger, and more depth played a crucial role as Class 2A #9-ranked LaVille defeated Caston 63-0 in high school football Friday at the Comet Crater.
The Lancers scored on its first eight offensive possessions, while the ninth score came on a Leyton Czarnecki 28-yard interception return for a touchdown.
LaVille took the opening possession of the game 60 yards in three plays, highlighted by quarterback Ayden Doyle’s 33-yard touchdown run. Doyle maneuvered his way along the right side of the line, and then cut it up the sideline to find pay dirt.
After the Lancer defense forced Caston to punt, Evan Bettcher crossed the goal line from 11 yards out.
The LaVille ‘D’ forced a three-and-out and a short Caston punt set the Lancer offense up in fine shape. Kolby Watts powered his way a 13-yard TD, finishing a three-play, 31-yard drive.
Czarnecki then stepped in front of Caston quarterback Landon Shafer’s pass for the 28-yard jaunt to close the first quarter with a 28-0 lead.
LaVille coach Will Hostrawser felt that pursuit would determine the Lancer success. And the Lancer pursuit was right on target the entire night. Just one Comet play went for longer than 10 yards and the defense picked up 10 plays that held the Fulton hosts to zero or negative yardage the entire game.
The LaVille offense continued to flex its muscles in the second quarter.
Watts and Bettcher both found the end zone on running plays, while Jimmy Fischer hauled in Doyle’s pass, broke a couple tackles and outran the Caston defense to the pylon for a 47-yard passing TD.
Paul Dewitt came on in the final first-half possession and simply outraced everyone on a 45 yard TD sprint.
The LaVille defense allowed just 41 total yards in the first half in following Hostrawser’s direction of pursuing the ball. The defensive line kept the pressure on, while the secondary kept check of any potential Caston receiver. Besides Czarnecki’s pick, LaVille’s James Bettcher grabbed an interception, along with a fumble recovery by Noah Richhart.
Dewitt was able to crack the scoring column for the final score of the night. Dewitt took the ball from Doyle, broke a couple tackles at the line and flew through an opening made at the second level to go 39 yards to make the final margin.
Doyle finished 5-of-7 in passing for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Watts carried the ball eight times for 83 yards and two TDs. Dewitt came off the bench to carry the ball two times for 82 yards a two scores. Bettcher packed bags four times for 28 yards and crossed the goal line twice.
LaVille improves to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Hoosier North Athletic Conference. The Lancers will battle Class 3A #10 Knox on September 27. Kick is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lancer Field.
Caston, meanwhile, drops to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in HNAC play. The Comets head to North White next Friday to face the Vikings.
•LAVILLE 63, CASTON 0
At Fulton
LaVille 28 56 63 63
Caston 0 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:
L — Ayden Doyle 33 run; Leyton Czarnecki kick
L — Evan Bettcher 11 run; Czarnecki kick
L — Kolby Watts 13 run; Czarnecki kick
L — Czarnecki 28 intereption return; Czarnecki kick
L — Watts 8 run; Czarnecki kick
L — `Bettcher 3 run; Czarnecki kick
L — Jimmy Fischer 47 pass from Doyle; Czarnecki kick
L — Dewitt 45run; Czarnecki kick
L — Dewitt 39 run; Czarnecki kick