LAKEVILLE – The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association has released its 2020 Academic All-State list.
LaVille Volleyball team members Rebekah Beehler, Rebecka Bowers, Sydney Coblentz, Alaina Kertai and Allison Medors were honored as members of the squad.
A record 721 Academic All-State volleyball players were recognized.
The average grade point average for all honorees is 3.93.
To be considered for the team the candidate must be a senior on a team's varsity roster and have a minimum GPA of 3.5.
The IHSVCA did waive the SAT/ACT requirement this year because students were not able to take these assessments due to COVID-19.