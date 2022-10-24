LAKEVILLE, IN. - Domination.
The Class 2A No.2 LaVille High School football team dominated in several areas of Friday's 51-6 Sectional #33 first round victory over Whiting at Lancer Field.
The Lancers were just more physical in the trenches, had more overall team speed, and put together eight scoring drives to pick up the win and advance to a much-anticipated rematch against 2A defending state champion Andrean.
This time, the 59ers will pay a visit to Lakeville for a battle that will be one of the best sectional semifinals in Indiana high school football on October 28.
Friday, LaVille left no doubt it was the more dominant team against the Oilers.
The Lancer offensive line played a huge role in opening up big holes for the LHS running game.
LaVille Senior Paul DeWitt took advantage of the offensive line's blocking to run for 259 yards on 19 carries and four touchdowns. The Lancer offense finished with 353 yards rushing and 413 total offensive yards.
On defense, the Lancer Wrecking Crew played with an edge and emotion that helped keep the Whiting running game at bay. LaVille's first defensive unit was able to push through the line of scrimmage and tackle Whiting carriers eight times for loss and gave up just 48 yards rushing for the game.
"Heading into the game, we felt defensively we could contain their running game with what we saw on film," said LaVille head football coach Hostrawser. "We were very concerned about their passing game and a few of their receivers. When they tried to run, we held them in check, frequently getting numerous negative plays. I felt our pressure on their QB caused him to throw early at times and our coverage on the back end was consistent."
LaVille's offense was able to utilize the veteran line of Collin Allen, AJ Bedock, Erik Bedock, Hudson Doyle, and Garrett Wagoner to help the Lancer running game take up large chunks of real estate resulting in point-producing drives.
In fact, in five first quarter drives, the LaVille ball carriers picked up double-digit gains eight times on the way to producing 34 first-quarter points.
DeWitt scored on runs of 19, 10, and 2 yards. Back-up quarterback Collin Czarnecki tossed a 20-yard TD pass to a wide open Michael Good, and Noah Richhart pushed his way into the end zone for another 6-yard score.
While the offense was doing its part by putting points on the board, the Lancer defense was equally as effective.
LHS limited Whiting to minus-11 yards on the ground and just 9 yards through the air for a total of minus-2 yards of total offense in the first quarter.
"This time of the year it is win or turn in equipment on Monday - that is motivation enough to make sure you come out and play your best," said Hostrawser. "Coach Kaiser had a good plan heading into the Whiting game and our players did a good job executing it.
"Offensively, we found things early and stuck with them," continued Hostrawser. "I thought our offensive line played very well opening up lanes and hitting level 2 and 3."
The LaVille offense finished with 16 plays with double-digit gains by playing physical, sustaining their block, and opening up holes for the running game.
"Our offensive line has been a strength all season," Hostrawser said of his offense. "Coming into the season, one of our goals was to put our offense in a position to play as fast as our defense - to do that, they needed to thoroughly understand our scheme, how to adjust off things when necessary, communicate as a unit and trust one another. Keep in mind this unit has been playing together for 3+ years, they know each other inside and out. The best thing is they continually work to get better regardless of Friday's outcome. That is what makes them special."
As the game progressed, Hostrawser and his coaching staff were able to work on the depth of their team.
Cody Allen made his presence known with some strong running.
Allen carried the ball five times for 44 yards and a 6-yard touchdown.
"Cody has greatly improved this season on the offensive side of the ball," Hostrawser said of his 5-foot-11, 165-pound sophomore. "He is a good edge blocker and a good receiver but he also has the ability to run the ball with deceptive quickness. He has gotten better each week."
Czarnecki and Good were also able to connect for a couple big plays, including the TD toss.
"Both Collin and Michael are big parts of what we do on both sides of the ball," said Hostrawser. "They have done a nice job buying into their respective roles each week, as they have changed as the season has progressed. They are both very unselfish players who are willing to contribute no matter what they are asked to do. Those kinds of guys make this team special."
Whiting got on the board with 9:59 left in the final period. Oiler quarterback Nick Davenport found Nolan Toth for a 44-yard TD pass. Davenport finished the game 15-0f-37 for 187 yards, two interceptions, and one touchdown.
The Oilers finish the 2022 season at 5-5.
With the victory, LaVille has set-up an encounter with Andrean that has been nearly one full year in the making.
"When last year ended, to put it simply, we had to do something different in our preparation to get better - players, coaches - all of us," said the LaVille skipper. "Collectively, we redesigned our approach, created a plan and all held one another accountable - then we got to work."
Nearly one year ago, LaVille lost in the regional round at Andrean to end the 2021 season. Since that time, the Lancers have put together a school-record 10 straight victories and looked forward to standing toe-to-toe with the defending 2A state champs.
"When guys believe in the schemes we play, understand their responsibilities, trust one another, pick one another up when a mistake is made and finally do not care who gets the credit when we experience success, the game is fun," said Hostrawser. "These guys understand that and it shows in their play on the field."