LAKEVILLE - In an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and in accordance with the St. Joseph County and Marshall Health Departments, attendance at LaVille home athletic events is restricted to parents of participating athletes only. No other fans will be allowed to attend.
Parents wishing to attend LaVille athletic contests must purchase tickets digitally with an event code specific to that event. The athletic department will supply the necessary code via email to the parents of each team member of a specific sport for each game.
Visiting parents should reach out to their respective athletic departments for their specific game’s access code.
Parents attending events at LaVille Jr/Sr High School must wear a mask and practice social distancing. When seated in the stands, all attendees are asked to sit apart from others with obvious separation and distance.
Those unable to attend in person can watch a live video broadcast of all LaVille home games on the NFHS Network.
Fans can enjoy all levels of competition by connecting to the NFHS Network through the following link https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/laville-high-school-lakeville-in.
The NFHS Network offers a monthly pass for $10.99. Passes may be purchased by clicking the link: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/subscribe/retail.