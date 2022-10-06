ARGOS - The championship pairing is set for Class 1A Sectional 35 in high school girls soccer. Argos needed overtime to defeat Bremen, then LaVille knocked out Rochester with two late goals in the nightcap, both winning by identical 3-1 scores. The final is 2 p.m. Saturday at Eugene Snyder Field. Argos defeated LaVille, 2-1, back on Sept. 15.
Late goals put Argos, LV into sectional final
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
