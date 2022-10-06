Hines

Bremen’s Isabella Calentine (left) and Argos’ Lillian Hines go for a header during sectional semifinal action Thursday.

 Photo by Ron Haramia

ARGOS - The championship pairing is set for Class 1A Sectional 35 in high school girls soccer. Argos needed overtime to defeat Bremen, then LaVille knocked out Rochester with two late goals in the nightcap, both winning by identical 3-1 scores. The final is 2 p.m. Saturday at Eugene Snyder Field. Argos defeated LaVille, 2-1, back on Sept. 15.

