MISHAWAKA - The score is going to sound one-sided, but the Plymouth High School girls volleyball team worked hard for this one.
“That was an exciting win,” said Plymouth head coach Jon Hutton.
Yes it was as the Lady Pilgrims used late-game flurries in all three sets, capped off by coming back from an eight-point deficit in the last one to defeat Mishawaka in straight sets, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 in Northern Lakes Conference action at The Cave.
In Set 1, Ellie Jones served six straight points, including three aces, as part of a 7-0 spurt that pushed a 16-13 lead into a 10-point cushion before Chloe Holten ended the set with two kills. Holten had five kills for the set, including three of the team’s last four points.
