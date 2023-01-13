Trio of pilgrims

Trey Hall has the box out as Coby Walters and Kadyn Ellery challenge the shot by Lucas Prough.

 Photo by Kathy Hall

DUNLAP — It was similar to two boxers slugging each other for 24 minutes and in the end Concord was able to land one more punch with under 10 seconds on the clock and come away with a 44-41 NLC win over Plymouth.

